Report: Liverpool's Sadio Mane 'Willing' To Move To Real Madrid Or Barcelona - Player Has La Liga 'Dream'

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane is said to be 'willing' to move to Spanish giants Real Madrid or Barcelona according to a report.

IMAGO / News Images

The 29-year-old has just won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, scoring the winning penalty to beat Mohamed Salah's Egypt in the final.

Like Salah and teammate Roberto Firmino, Mane's contract runs out in the summer of 2023 meaning he has just under 18 months left.

Whilst contract talks appear to be taking place with the Egyptian's representatives, very little has been said about negotiations to extend the contracts of either the Senegalese or Brazilian.

As per a report in GOAL, after being linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona for some time, it claims Mane would be willing to move to Spain to fulfill his La Liga 'dream' from his childhood.

The publication claims that no formal offers have been made but Liverpool would have a decision to make should they receive any bids during the summer.

Author Verdict

It seems unlikely that all three of Liverpool's famous front three will renew their contracts and Salah has clearly been made the priority. Mane still remains a key component in Jurgen Klopp's team although he has not been at his best over the past 18 months.

His form at AFCON was promising however and maybe the news of new signing Luis Diaz will be the catalyst for Mane returning to his best form and the next few months will determine his future.

A sale cannot be ruled out however with the Reds looking to refresh their squad and the summer would represent the final opportunity to cash in on a Liverpool legend.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook