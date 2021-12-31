Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Report: Loan Deal For Manchester United Striker Anthony Martial The Priority For Sevilla
Report: Loan Deal For Manchester United Striker Anthony Martial The Priority For Sevilla

Sevilla have made the loan signing of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial a priority for the January transfer window according to a report.

The French international has made it clear to interim manager Ralf Rangnick that it is his intention to leave Old Trafford in a search of a new challenge.

Anthony Martial

According to L'Equipe, the 26 year old has been prioritised by La Liga outfit Sevilla on loan but the deal is unlikely to contain an option to purchase the player.

The report claims that the Spanish club have already had one loan offer rejected by Manchester United chiefs but they are expected to come back to the table in the coming days.

It also says that Martial is 'drawn to' the Sevilla project and the loan deal is expected to be agreed.

By not offering a purchase option at the end of the loan, the Red Devils will be hoping that Martial excels in Spain to help protect his transfer value with the player out of contract in June 2024.

Author Verdict

Martial is likely to have plenty of potential suitors in January so it will be interesting to see if Sevilla can get the deal over the line.

The player has always had plenty of potential but has never fully realised this so maybe a move to a different league will provide the catalyst.

