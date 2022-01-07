Report: London Club Have €60million Offer Turned Down For Liverpool Target Luis Diaz Of Porto

Porto have received one formal bid for winger Luis Diaz over the past few days and it was not from Liverpool according to a report.

Speculation has been rife that Liverpool had been in contact to try and sign the Colombian international.

A report has emerged however suggesting that the Portuguese club has received one formal offer and it was not from Liverpool.

As reported by Sport Witness and tweeted by GoalPoint, outlet SIC claim that the offer was received from Tottenham Hotspur and turned down by the Primeira League club

'PORTO CLOSED DOOR TO SPURS SIC's "Mercado Aberto" states that #FCPorto refused an offer of 60M € from Tottenham to take Luis Díaz and that this will have been the only formal proposal received by the Colombian so far'

This is good news for Porto who will be happy to see multiple clubs interested in the player as it will enable them to maximise his potential value.

The 24 year old has been in sensational form for Colombia in the Copa America and for his club this season so it is no surprise there are many admirers.

Porto's stance appears to remain that to purchase the player, any prospective buyers will need to pay the release clause of €80million.

