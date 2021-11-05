Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Long-Term Liverpool Target Ousmane Dembele Set To Sign New Contract At Barcelona

Author:

Jurgen Klopp has been a long-term admirer of Ousmane Dembele, with interest clocked since his time with Rennes.

But the Barcelona forward, who joined in 2018 for a deal rising to €145 million from Borussia Dortmund, is set to sign a new deal despite straining his semimembranosus muscle in the hamstring.

Ousmane Dembele Philippe Coutinho

Ousmane Dembele embracing Philippe Coutinho

There has been no time frame released on his return, with it potentially ruling him unavailable for several months.

Read More

Four more years of Dembele at Barca?

That's what reports from Mundo Deportivo are suggesting.

According to the Spanish outlet, an agreement is getting 'closer and closer' to completion for a deal until 2025.

He has expressed a desire to remain at the Camp Nou, with the arrival of new manager Xavi Hernandez a potential factor in his decision.

Dembele is also allegedly willing to take a pay cut to stay with the Catalan club, but a new deal is expected to be heavily incentivised with bonuses.

Jurgen Klopp's admiration

Reports circulated last month that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was 'in love' with the Frenchman - requesting his signature from Michael Edwards and FSG.

Despite this, however, it seems as if his stay with La Blaugrana will be extended for the foreseeable future.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Ousmane Dembele
Transfers

Report: Long-Term Liverpool Target Ousmane Dembele Set To Sign New Contract At Barcelona

just now
Andy Robertson Curtis Jones
Match Coverage

Klopp On Curtis Jones Injury - West Ham v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

4 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino Manchester United
Match Coverage

Klopp On Roberto Firmino's Injury - West Ham v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

11 minutes ago
Dusan Vlahovic
Transfers

Report: Fiorentina Name Price For Liverpool Target Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus, Manchester City Also Interested

1 hour ago
Pedro Chirivella
Articles

ICYMI: Pedro Chirivella Was Offered New Five-Year Contract At Liverpool Before Joining Nantes

2 hours ago
Rivaldo
Interviews

Brazilian Rivaldo Gives His Verdict On Whether Mohamed Salah Of Liverpool Wins Ballon D'Or

3 hours ago
Louis Saha
Interviews

Louis Saha Picks Premier League Winners From Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United And Chelsea

3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Interviews

Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Becker Discusses Mohamed Salah's Chances of Winning Ballon D'Or

4 hours ago