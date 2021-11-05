Report: Long-Term Liverpool Target Ousmane Dembele Set To Sign New Contract At Barcelona

Jurgen Klopp has been a long-term admirer of Ousmane Dembele, with interest clocked since his time with Rennes.

But the Barcelona forward, who joined in 2018 for a deal rising to €145 million from Borussia Dortmund, is set to sign a new deal despite straining his semimembranosus muscle in the hamstring.

Ousmane Dembele embracing Philippe Coutinho EFE/ Alejandro Garcia/Sipa USA

There has been no time frame released on his return, with it potentially ruling him unavailable for several months.

Four more years of Dembele at Barca?

That's what reports from Mundo Deportivo are suggesting.

According to the Spanish outlet, an agreement is getting 'closer and closer' to completion for a deal until 2025.

He has expressed a desire to remain at the Camp Nou, with the arrival of new manager Xavi Hernandez a potential factor in his decision.

Dembele is also allegedly willing to take a pay cut to stay with the Catalan club, but a new deal is expected to be heavily incentivised with bonuses.

Jurgen Klopp's admiration

Reports circulated last month that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was 'in love' with the Frenchman - requesting his signature from Michael Edwards and FSG.

Despite this, however, it seems as if his stay with La Blaugrana will be extended for the foreseeable future.

