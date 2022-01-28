Report: FC Porto Star Luis Diaz Agrees To Liverpool Contract Ahead Of January Transfer

Skip to main content
Report: Luis Diaz Agrees To Liverpool Contract

According to reports out of Portugal, Liverpool have agreed to a contract with Luis Diaz that would see him play for the Reds until 2026.

Liverpool have long been linked with a move for FC Porto winger Luis Diaz.

Throughout the January transfer window, it seemed as if Tottenham Hotspur managed to leap ahead of Liverpool in the pursuit of the Colombian, but the player made it clear he wanted Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

Now, Liverpool have made it clear that they wanted Luis Diaz just as badly.

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz FC Porto

Age: 25

Club: FC Porto

Position: Left Midfield/Winger

Appearances this season: 28

Goals this season: 16

Assists this season: 6

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024

Market value: £36.00million

Luis Diaz Agrees To Join Liverpool

Luis Diaz

Previous reports have claimed that Diaz rejected Tottenham's offer because he thought he was 'on another level' and wanted to wait for a club that could match his talent.

That club is no other than Liverpool Football Club.

According to reports, Diaz has now agreed to a Liverpool contract that would see him stay with the club through 2026.

Football journalist and transfer insider Nicolo Schira has claimed that Liverpool have now overtaken Tottenham in the race for Luis Diaz and have even agreed to a contract with him until 2026.

On top of that, other reports claim that Liverpool have also agreed to a transfer fee for the Colombian national.

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Diaz for €45M + €15M in additional add-ons.

Make sure you check LFC Transfer Room often for updates on Liverpool's transfer pursuit of Luis Diaz.

