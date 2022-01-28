Report: Luis Diaz Contract Revealed Ahead Of Liverpool Move From Porto

Liverpool are set to sign Colombian winger Luis Diaz from Porto for a reported £49m fee.

The forward has scored 14 goals in 18 matches in the Premeira Liga this season, and after a reported move to Tottenham broke down, he is set to join Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The Reds were tipped to have a quiet market where they would not sign anyone but it became clear that with the likes of Spurs and Manchester United circling around him, the time was right to act.

That is what they have done, then, and Pedro Sepulveda on Twitter has revealed the contract he will sign will run until 2027:

"#FCPorto ACCEPTED. #LuisDiaz will be a player of #Liverpool until 2027. Business of 45 million € + 15 million € in objectives. @LuisFDiaz19 will have an annual salary of 3.5 million € @LFC #Conceição dissatisfied with the completion of the deal. "

