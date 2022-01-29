Report: Luis Diaz Liverpool Transfer - Finances Broken Down - Substantial Funds Still Available For Summer Signings

After it was claimed that Liverpool have struck a deal with FC Porto for the transfer of their winger Luis Diaz, a report has emerged showing how the deal will be broken down and giving Reds fans hope that there will still be money available for more signings in the summer.

IMAGO / LaPresse

Liverpool hijacked Tottenham's pursuit of the 25-year-old as they swooped late to seemingly agree on a deal with both club and player. Once the medical is completed in Argentina over the weekend the deal could be made official.

As per football finance expert Mo Chatra, Liverpool will not pay the €45million fee (£37.5million) upfront and it will be broken down into three installments of £12.5million.

The first payment according to Chatra will be paid when the deal is signed with the next two due in 2023 and 2024. It has been reported that Liverpool have agreed to pay a further €15million in add ons and these will be paid if and when each condition is met.

It is Chatra's final comment that will excite Reds fans however as he claims 'there will still be substantial sums available for more signings in the summer.'

Despite the imminent signing of Diaz, Liverpool are in need of bringing down the average age of their midfield which is likely to be the main target of any transfer activity in the summer.

