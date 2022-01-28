Report: Luis Diaz Surprising Liverpool Salary Revealed As Reds Close In On Transfer

After reports emerged on Friday that Liverpool have struck a deal to take winger Luis Diaz from FC Porto to Anfield, details of what his contract and wages may look like have been revealed.

Interest from Liverpool came out of the blue after Tottenham Hotspur appeared to be in the driving seat to take the Colombian international to North London after making a bid earlier in the week.

It seems however that Liverpool have accelerated their interest for a player they were expected to move for in the summer with the threat of Tottenham buying the player in January.

With Diaz in South America representing Colombia in the World Cup qualifiers, reports are also suggesting that Liverpool have sent a contingent to Argentina to try and complete the 25-year old's medical ahead of sealing the transfer.

According to a report from Portuguese outlet SIC via The Mirror, Dias is 'said to have agreed' a yearly salary of €3.5million which equates to £56,000 per week and is well short of a lot of players within the Liverpool squad.

Of course, this is all just speculation currently, and its possible that the €3.5million is net of tax meaning his gross salary could be higher.

Regardless of the transfer fee and salary, Liverpool fans should be excited at the thought of Diaz arriving at the club.

