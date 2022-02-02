Report: Luis Diaz Takes Chartered Flight From Argentina To Liverpool As New Chapter Begins

New Liverpool signing Luis Diaz is on his way to Merseyside on a chartered flight after leaving Argentina where he was on international duty with Colombia, according to a report.

The 25-year-old was signed by Liverpool during the January transfer window for a reported fee of €45million plus €15million add ons.

Liverpool had previously earmarked the winger to be a summer target but Tottenham Hotspur's interest in the player forced them to re-think their plans.

With Diaz in action in the South American World Cup qualifiers, both the medical and signing took place in Argentina after Colombia's 1-0 home defeat to Peru.

They were in action again on Tuesday evening but again went down 1-0, this time to Argentina in Cordoba.

According to RCN via Sport Witness, Diaz did not leave for the airport with his teammates, instead, he left alone to take a chartered flight to Liverpool.

A warm welcome will await as the player touches down on Merseyside and starts life at his new club on Thursday.

