Report: Luis Suarez In Talks With Steven Gerrard's Former Club

Luis Suarez is in talks with multiple MLS clubs including Steven Gerrard's former club, LA Galaxy according to a report.

The former Liverpool striker will become a free agent in January when his contract ends at Uruguayan club Nacional.

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez is being linked with a move to the MLS. IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Suarez spent 15 years plying his trade in Europe, starting in the Netherlands with FC Groningen and Ajax before moving to England with the Reds where he scored 82 goals in 133 games.

He then made the move from Merseyside to the Nou Camp where he excelled at Barcelona winning a whole host of trophies and scoring 195 goals in the process.

The striker then played two seasons under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid before moving back to Uruguay with Nacional.

Suarez ended his career in Europe at Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. IMAGO / Marca

AS reports that the 35-year-old will move in January when his contract ends and that he is in talks with multiple MLS clubs including the former team of the likes of Steven Gerrard and David Beckham, LA Galaxy, as well as Inter Miami FC.

The publication also claims that a source has told them that Galaxy have been in 'constant communication' with Suarez's agent and he could be offered a designated player spot if Douglas Costa leaves the club.

