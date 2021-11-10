Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Major Liverpool Offer May Tempt Ousmane Dembele Away From Barcelona And Xavi

Author:

A report has emerged suggesting a major update from Liverpool in the battle for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman’s contract is due to expire at the end of this season and new manager Xavi has said recently getting it extended is a 'top priority'.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big admirer of the player and Liverpool have been regularly linked with the 24 year old.

Ousmane Dembele

Liverpool Reportedly Offer Dembele Huge Signing On Bonus

El Nacional report that Liverpool are prepared to offer a huge incentive to lure Dembele away for the Camp Nou.

It claims that to prevent the forward from extending his deal with Barcelona, Liverpool are prepared to offer him a €20million signing on bonus.

The report also says that the player was offered to Liverpool two seasons ago but the Reds were not interest due to the cost involved.

Read More

LFCTR Verdict

The player has a lot of attributes that Klopp likes in a player but it’s difficult to see Liverpool taking a gamble on Dembele who has experienced injury troubles since his move to Barcelona.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Ousmane Dembele
Transfers

Report: Major Liverpool Offer May Tempt Ousmane Dembele Away From Barcelona And Xavi

59 seconds ago
Steven Gerrard
News

Report: Reliable Source Confirms Steven Gerrard Deal To Become Aston Villa Manager Is 'All But Done'

41 minutes ago
Ruben Neves
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Looking To Sign Wolves And Portugal Midfielder Ruben Neves As Jurgen Klopp Shows Interest

1 hour ago
Reece James
Interviews

Chelsea Defender Reece James Makes Admission About Liverpool Right-Back Trent Alexander-Arnold

2 hours ago
IMAGO / Action Plus
Interviews

'I Don't Think They'll Be Happy' - Swansea Manager On Liverpool And Rhys Williams

5 hours ago
Marko Grujic
Interviews

'They Were In The Lead Before The Start' - Porto Midfielder Marko Grujic On Former Club Liverpool

5 hours ago
Bruce Grabbelaar
Articles

Liverpool’s Top Ten Best African Players - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Bruce Grobbelaar (Numbers Five Down To One)

6 hours ago
Titi Camara
Articles

Liverpool’s Top Ten Best African Players Including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Bruce Grobbelaar (Numbers Ten Down To Six)

7 hours ago