Report: Major Liverpool Offer May Tempt Ousmane Dembele Away From Barcelona And Xavi
A report has emerged suggesting a major update from Liverpool in the battle for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.
The Frenchman’s contract is due to expire at the end of this season and new manager Xavi has said recently getting it extended is a 'top priority'.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big admirer of the player and Liverpool have been regularly linked with the 24 year old.
Liverpool Reportedly Offer Dembele Huge Signing On Bonus
El Nacional report that Liverpool are prepared to offer a huge incentive to lure Dembele away for the Camp Nou.
It claims that to prevent the forward from extending his deal with Barcelona, Liverpool are prepared to offer him a €20million signing on bonus.
The report also says that the player was offered to Liverpool two seasons ago but the Reds were not interest due to the cost involved.
Read More
LFCTR Verdict
The player has a lot of attributes that Klopp likes in a player but it’s difficult to see Liverpool taking a gamble on Dembele who has experienced injury troubles since his move to Barcelona.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool’s Top Ten Best African Players Including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Bruce Grobbelaar (Numbers Ten Down To Six)
- Liverpool’s Top Ten Best African Players - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Bruce Grobbelaar (Numbers Five Down To One)
- Report: More Investment? FSG And Liverpool Receive News Of Huge £10Billion Boost
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Were Close To Signing Real Madrid Brazilian Attacker Rodrygo From Santos
- Fabrizio Romano Has Clear Message For Liverpool And Other Clubs Interested In Borussia Dortmund And England Star Judr Bellingham
- International Break Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players - Salah, Mane, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold And Others
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook