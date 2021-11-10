Report: Major Liverpool Offer May Tempt Ousmane Dembele Away From Barcelona And Xavi

A report has emerged suggesting a major update from Liverpool in the battle for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman’s contract is due to expire at the end of this season and new manager Xavi has said recently getting it extended is a 'top priority'.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big admirer of the player and Liverpool have been regularly linked with the 24 year old.

Liverpool Reportedly Offer Dembele Huge Signing On Bonus

El Nacional report that Liverpool are prepared to offer a huge incentive to lure Dembele away for the Camp Nou.

It claims that to prevent the forward from extending his deal with Barcelona, Liverpool are prepared to offer him a €20million signing on bonus.

The report also says that the player was offered to Liverpool two seasons ago but the Reds were not interest due to the cost involved.

LFCTR Verdict

The player has a lot of attributes that Klopp likes in a player but it’s difficult to see Liverpool taking a gamble on Dembele who has experienced injury troubles since his move to Barcelona.

