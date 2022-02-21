Report: Major Update In Liverpool Transfer Chase For Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe

A new twist has emerged in Liverpool's transfer chase for PSG striker and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe according to a report.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

After the Ligue 1 team had seen off Real Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League encounter on Tuesday, the French sensation was reported by Sport to have been unimpressed with Carlo Ancelotti's team.

This led to speculation that Liverpool were back in the race to sign the 23 year old with the report indicating he could be taking a 'step back' if he were to move to the Spanish capital.

Sport Witness report however that the Spanish publication now claim that Liverpool 'have disappeared from the map' in the race for Mbappe.

With Barcelona and Manchester City being given 'a negative response' every time they have enquired about the France international, it looks like Real Madrid are left with a clear run to sign the player for free in the summer when his contract ends at PSG.

