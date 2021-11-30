Report: Manchester City Offered Former Liverpool Star Phillippe Coutinho In Exchange For Ferran Torres

Manchester City have been offered former Liverpool midfielder Phillippe Coutinho by Barcelona in exchange for Spanish forward Ferran Torres, according to reports.

The Brazilian left Anfield for Catalonia in the winter of 2018 for a mammoth fee rising to £142 million, and could return to the Premier League in a more 'bargain hunt' fashion.

Torres joined City in the summer of 2020 in a cut-price deal from Valencia. He hasn't hit the ground running to seal a regular place in Pep Guardiola's side, but has scored nine goals in the 28 league matches he has featured in.

And according to the Times, Xavi is interested in securing his services for a swap deal which would align with their financial circumstance.

Author Verdict

Coutinho is a fringe player on big wages at the Camp Nou, and being able to shift him off the extortionate wage bill could only be a positive for La Blaugrana.

But for me, the deal is extremely beneficial for Barca and not for City.

Torres is still only 21, with Coutinho eight years his senior and probably not a better player in comparison.

Guardiola will utilise Torres more than Coutinho, but if Barcelona can secure this then their negotiators need a medal.

