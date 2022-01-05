Report: Manchester City Open To Swapping Aymeric Laporte For Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are open to letting defender Aymeric Laporte join Barcelona on the condition that Frenkie De Jong is delivered in exchange according to a report.

El Nacional claim that Barcelona have interest in several Manchester City players in Guardiola's squad.

Raheem Sterling, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva are all mentioned but appear unobtainable due to their importance to the Citizens.

The Catalan publication does however suggest that there is also interest in 27 year old defender Laporte at the Nou Camp.

The Spain international quickly became a crucial player for Guardiola after signing from La Liga side Athletic Bilbao in January 2018.

After a serious knee injury however and the signing of Ruben Dias, Laporte is no longer considered the main man in the City defence and is subject to some rotation which was not the case before.

He is clearly still highly regarded by the club and it would take a substantial fee which Barcelona may not be able to afford to take him to the Camp Nou.

One possible option therefore for Barcelona is to offer a player exchange which is where De Jong has been mentioned.

The Dutch midfielder has been linked with a move away and the report claims the signing of De Jong is the 'one condition' which could persuade Guardiola to part with his defender.

Author Verdict

Laporte is still a key player for Manchester City so it is difficult to see a scenario whereby he would be let go.

The same applies for De Jong at Barcelona who is one of the best young midfielders in Europe.

This would therefore seem like a non starter.

