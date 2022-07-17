Report: Manchester City Speak To The Representatives Of Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham's

Jude Bellingham is reported to be Liverpool's number one target and they are willing to wait until next summer, with interest from other clubs becomes an issue. Manchester City have been reported to have spoken with the representatives of the youngster.

Liverpool's midfield options has been at the top of the fanbase's talking topics in recent weeks. The reports stating that Liverpool's transfer business is done for the summer has angered the majority of the fanbase.

The Reds have a good amount of options in midfield, however, it's not the amount that is the problem, it is the quality and reliability.

Jurgen Klopp's current options include injury-prone players, aging player and youngsters. The quality of Harvey Elliot and Fabio Carvalho is not in question, but reliance on them may become too pressurizing.

Jude Bellingham being the number one target for the club is perfect, but waiting another year to make a move and allowing other clubs to come in is a decision that may come back to bite The Reds.

This reality of making the wrong decision may come to fruition sooner rather than later according to new reports. According to Zeeshanxz on Twitter, Manchester City have spoken to Jude Bellingham's representatives.

Will this force Liverpool to make a move a lot earlier, so they don't miss out on their top target?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |