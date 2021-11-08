Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Manchester United Ahead Of Liverpool In Race For Teenage MLS Sensation

Author:

Liverpool are interested in Dallas wonderkid Ricardo Pepi, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United seem to be leading the race for the 18-year-old.

In 59 appearances in the MLS, the teenager has contributed to 20 goals and look like he has the potential to be a potent forward on a world level.

Ricardo Pepi

The Reds probably need to sign a player in Pepi's position more than the Red Devils - with the rivals having elite depth in that position with Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and more stacking their roster, whereas the Reds' depth options stoop to Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

Read More

But despite this, Pepi looks destined for the Red Devils, according to 'II Resto del Carlino'.

The forward should command around a £9 million fee, with a heavy sell-on clause likely to earn his current club good money when he inevitably moves on to greater things.

However, Pepi has come out recently to dispel rumours of a Premier League move by claiming his dream club is Real Madrid.

'I think it's a good time to [go to Europe], to make that leap, but we have a league [carrying on]. There are still six or seven games left with FC Dallas and I think if the opportunity comes and everything presents itself to go to Europe, it would be a good opportunity,

'I'm obviously a young player who has to grow a lot in football, obviously the plan would be to someday play in Real Madrid, Chelsea, any big team, but it is a league with a lot of potential and that helps young people a lot. I think there is a lot of interest.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Ricardo Pepi
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Ahead Of Liverpool In Race For Teenage MLS Sensation

just now
Ibrahima Konate
Interviews

'I Felt This Was A Mythical Club' - Ibrahima Konate On His Liverpool Transfer From Red Bull Leipzig

20 minutes ago
Liverpool Team Photo
Articles

The Latest Values Of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Squad With Player Contract Expiry Dates

1 hour ago
Caleta-Car
Transfers

Report: West Ham Reignite Race For Liverpool January Target

1 hour ago
Liam Gallagher
Articles

Oasis’ Liam Gallagher Pokes Fun at Liverpool After West Ham Loss

1 hour ago
Virgil Van Dijk
News

International Break Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players - Salah, Mane, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold And Others

2 hours ago
Michail Antonio, Virgil van Dijk
Interviews

'Keep It Away From Virgil Van Dijk': Michail Antonio Shows How West Ham Beat Liverpool

2 hours ago
Ben Woodburn
News

Watch: Liverpool Loan Round Up - Ben Woodburn At The Double For Hearts

3 hours ago