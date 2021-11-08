Report: Manchester United Ahead Of Liverpool In Race For Teenage MLS Sensation

Liverpool are interested in Dallas wonderkid Ricardo Pepi, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United seem to be leading the race for the 18-year-old.

In 59 appearances in the MLS, the teenager has contributed to 20 goals and look like he has the potential to be a potent forward on a world level.

The Reds probably need to sign a player in Pepi's position more than the Red Devils - with the rivals having elite depth in that position with Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and more stacking their roster, whereas the Reds' depth options stoop to Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

But despite this, Pepi looks destined for the Red Devils, according to 'II Resto del Carlino'.

The forward should command around a £9 million fee, with a heavy sell-on clause likely to earn his current club good money when he inevitably moves on to greater things.

However, Pepi has come out recently to dispel rumours of a Premier League move by claiming his dream club is Real Madrid.

'I think it's a good time to [go to Europe], to make that leap, but we have a league [carrying on]. There are still six or seven games left with FC Dallas and I think if the opportunity comes and everything presents itself to go to Europe, it would be a good opportunity,

'I'm obviously a young player who has to grow a lot in football, obviously the plan would be to someday play in Real Madrid, Chelsea, any big team, but it is a league with a lot of potential and that helps young people a lot. I think there is a lot of interest.'

