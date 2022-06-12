Report: Manchester United Have 'Not Yet Given Up' In Transfer Battle With Liverpool For Benfica Striker Darwin Nunez

Manchester United have still 'not yet given up' in the transfer battle with Liverpool for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez according to a report.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 22-year-old appeared destined to move to Anfield in a deal reported to be worth €100million broken down into €80million up front and €20million in bonuses.

Despite reports that the two clubs had agreed on a deal for the Uruguayan, it appears that the deal is not quite finalised which leaves a glimmer of hope for the Red Devils who are looking to rebuild under new manager Erik ten Hag.

The factor holding up an agreement with Liverpool as things stand according to Portuguese publication O Jogo (via Sport Witness) relates to the bonuses.

As Benfica will lose some of the upfront payment to Nunez's previous club Almeria, intermediaries, and agent Jorge Mendes, they want to have a ‘greater probability’ of guaranteeing themselves as much possible from the €20million in add-ons.

The outlet claim that because of the delay, United have ‘not yet given up in this race’ for Nunez however, the one ‘obstacle’ standing in their way is the player has made it clear he only wants to play for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

It does appear likely that Liverpool will close out the deal over the coming days but the longer it drags on, the more hope there will be for other potential suitors.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |