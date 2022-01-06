Report: Manchester United Make Contact With Borussia Dortmund Defender & Newcastle Target

Manchester United have made contact with Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou over a potential transfer according to a report.

The player is out of contract at the end of the season and therefore now permitted to speak to interested parties about a summer move.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

According to Fussball Transfers via The Hard Tackle, Manchester United are one of a number of clubs interested in the 22 year old along with Newcastle.

The report suggests that it is not impossible that Zagadou will extend his stay with the Bundesliga club with both player and club open to an extension.

Zagadou has played 80 times for Dortmund as per transfermarkt.co.uk since signing for the club for a nominal fee in 2017.

It goes on to say however that some clubs have already been in contact with his agent Moussa Sissoko to make initial enquiries over a summer transfer.

The Manchester United interest is said to be driven by interim manager Ralf Rangnick who is a keen admirer of the central defender and even tried to get the France under 21 international to sign for Red Bull Leipzig before he eventually left PSG to sign for Dortmund.

