Report: Manchester United Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Prefers Bayern Munich Move Over Xavi's Barcelona

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek would prefer a move to Bayern Munich over Barcelona according to a report.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Dutchman has endured an unhappy spell since his move to Old Trafford from Ajax in September 2020.

After an impressive UEFA Champions League campaign for Ajax in 2018/19, the 24 year old built up an array of admirers across Europe's biggest clubs.

It looked like Manchester United had secured the services of a player who would go on to be one of the best in Europe but for one reason or another, it just hasn't worked out for the player in the Premier League.

After Ralf Rangnick was brought in as interim manager, it was expected that Van de Beek's fortunes could change but it has been more of the same.

According to El Nacional, the player is desperate to make the move away with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich interested.

It claims Xavi is interested at Barcelona because the player may be available on a loan without an obligation to buy.

Bayern however see the midfielder as the perfect replacement for Corentin Tolisso who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Catalan publication claims that Van De Beek, despite liking the prospect of playing in La Liga, would prefer the move to Munich as he would have more opportunities to win titles in Bavaria.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook