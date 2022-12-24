Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United 'Overtaking' Liverpool In Transfer Battle For Enzo Fernandez

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Manchester United 'Overtaking' Liverpool In Transfer Battle For Enzo Fernandez

The Benfica midfielder is hot property after starring at the 2022 World Cup.
Liverpool may be losing the battle to sign Benfica's Enzo Fernandez after being 'overtaken' in the transfer race by a rival according to a report.

The 21-year-old was outstanding in the World Cup helping Argentina to glory and winning the Young Player Of The Tournament award.

Enzo Fernandez

Speculation has been rife since the beginning of the tournament in Qatar that the midfielder could be on the move to Liverpool next summer with some reports even claiming that a pre-agreement was in place.

Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for the player but Liverpool appeared to be in pole position to secure his signature despite a reported release clause of a massive €120million.

According to Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade however, Manchester United have 'overtaken' Liverpool in the race to sign the promising youngster.

He claims that talks have already been held and the Red Devils are even willing to pay a fee above the release clause to steal a march on their rivals.

LFCTR Verdict

Jurgen Klopp's Reds are badly in a need of a midfield makeover with two or three new faces a must.

Fernandez, despite the huge outlay, would offer much-added quality and a viable option for Liverpool for many years to come thus making it a must to try and get a deal over the line and hold off the interest of their rivals.

