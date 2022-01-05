Report: Manchester United Reveal Price They Are Willing To Pay For Barcelona Forward Ousmane Dembele In January, Anthony Martial Included In Deal?

Manchester United want to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele in January with Anthony Martial part of the deal going in the opposite direction on loan according to a report.

France international Dembele's contract renewal talks appear to have hit a stalemate at the Nou Camp meaning he is free to negotiate with clubs about a move in the summer when his current deal ends.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

This leaves Barcelona with a decision to make as to whether they accept a small fee for him now to recoup some of their huge investment or allow him to leave for free in the summer.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, Spanish publication Sport claim that Manchester United are keen to sign the 24 year old player.

They report that United are prepared to pay £25million in January to obtain the services of a player who has never really justified the £126million fee paid by Barcelona to Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

It goes on to say that the Red Devils would also agree to Anthony Martial playing for the Catalan giants on loan for free until the end of the season.

Martial has told interim manager Ralf Rangnick that he is looking for a fresh start and has also been linked recently with a loan move to Sevilla.

As for Dembele, Liverpool are also reported to be interested and claims were made they had offered the player a huge package to sign for them.

There will no doubt be other interested suitors in a player with such obvious talent and Barcelona may still try to tempt him to stay on in Spain.

Assuming they cannot persuade him to stay, they may decide to at least look to get some return on their investment by cashing in this month.

