Report: Manchester United To Compete With Liverpool For Luis Diaz

Liverpool are set to be joined by Manchester United in the race for Porto winger Luis Diaz, according to reports.

The Reds have been interested in the Colombian, as reported by many sources, who has 13 goals and three assists in all competitions this campaign.

Diaz has helped Porto to the top of the Premeira Liga, in which they are unbeaten with 12 wins and two draws - level on points with Sporting Lisbon.

And according to Fichajes, he is attracting not only Liverpool, but their bitter rivals who under new management will look to invest in January.

He usually occupies a wide left role in a compact 4-4-2, while he has also been deployed in the front three in case of a 4-3-3.

He was attracting interest from Premier League sides during the summer window, although Porto’s asking price prevented suitors from making an offer.

Author Verdict

Diaz clearly has talent and has improved massively this season - but the leap from Porto to Liverpool, or in another case Manchester United, will be huge.

I'd argue he'd be more suited to Liverpool, and his mazy dribbles would be brilliant to see at Anfield. United already have enough in that department.

