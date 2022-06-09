Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United 'Trying To Steal' Darwin Nunez From Liverpool - Erik Ten Hag Meeting With Jorge Mendes

A report has emerged suggesting that Manchester United are trying to hijack the transfer of Darwin Nunez from Benfica to Liverpool.

Darwin Nunez

Reports earlier today suggested that Liverpool and Benfica were in full agreement on a deal that would see the Uruguayan transfer to the Merseyside club on a five-year deal.

The fee agreed was reported to be €80million fixed plus €20million in addons for the 22-year-old.

Pedro Sepulveda of SIC Noticias is now claiming however that Manchester United are 'trying to steal' Nunez from under the noses of Liverpool.

He reports that Red Devils manager Erik Ten Hag has flown to Portugal for a meeting with the agent of Nunez, Jorge Mendes.

The journalist also confirms that the player still favours playing Champions League football next season however which should mean he is still in favour of a move to Anfield.

Jorge Mendes is having a meeting with Ten Hag in Portugal. @ManUtd is trying to steal @Darwinn99 from @LFC. Darwin Núñez wants to play @ChampionsLeague. Next hours will be decisive. Liverpool's offer: 100 million euros to @SLBenfica 5 years contract

Until there is official confirmation from either of the clubs involved, Liverpool fans won't be able to rest easy in what promises to be a critical few hours.

