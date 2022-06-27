Report: Marco Asensio Has Offers From Liverpool & AC Milan, Real Madrid Will Not Offer Renewal

Liverpool and AC Milan have both made offers to Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio according to a report.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Despite losing Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and in all likelihood Takumi Minamino to Ligue 1 club Monaco, the Reds have done some impressive transfer business themselves in terms of incomings.

Fabio Carvalho will join Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay as new Liverpool players as the club look to fill the void created by key players leaving with young and promising talent.

Asensio is out of contract in 12 months' time and according to Melchor Ruiz in Deportes COPE (via the Madrid Zone) Los Blancos have no plans to offer him an extension.

The Spanish publication also reports that with the player likely to leave, he has offers from both Liverpool and Serie A champions AC Milan.

There is no doubting the quality of the former RCD Mallorca and Espanyol winger or his achievements at Real but there are no guarantees he would be a regular at Anfield which could leave him in a similar situation to the one he faces at Real.

Whilst Asensio could offer cover across the front line and in a number 10 role, he has in the past also played in midfield so would offer a versatile option.

This story hasn't gone away and according to the Madrid Zone's reliability scale, the source is 'very reliable' so will be interesting to see how this one pans out.

