Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Marco Asensio Has Offers From Liverpool & AC Milan, Real Madrid Will Not Offer Renewal

Liverpool and AC Milan have both made offers to Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio according to a report.

Marco Asensio

Despite losing Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and in all likelihood Takumi Minamino to Ligue 1 club Monaco, the Reds have done some impressive transfer business themselves in terms of incomings.

Fabio Carvalho will join Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay as new Liverpool players as the club look to fill the void created by key players leaving with young and promising talent.

Asensio is out of contract in 12 months' time and according to Melchor Ruiz in Deportes COPE (via the Madrid Zone) Los Blancos have no plans to offer him an extension.

The Spanish publication also reports that with the player likely to leave, he has offers from both Liverpool and Serie A champions AC Milan.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There is no doubting the quality of the former RCD Mallorca and Espanyol winger or his achievements at Real but there are no guarantees he would be a regular at Anfield which could leave him in a similar situation to the one he faces at Real.

Whilst Asensio could offer cover across the front line and in a number 10 role, he has in the past also played in midfield so would offer a versatile option.

This story hasn't gone away and according to the Madrid Zone's reliability scale, the source is 'very reliable' so will be interesting to see how this one pans out.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool ‘Prohibited’ By Jude Bellingham Price, As Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United And Bayern Munich Join Race

By Damon Carr22 minutes ago
Adrien Rabiot
Transfers

Report: Juventus Could Swap Adrien Rabiot For Liverpool Midfielder

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Antonio Rudiger
Quotes

'If He Is Still There' - Former Player On What To Expect From Mohamed Salah At Liverpool This Season

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Jude Bellingham Keen On Idea Of Joining Liverpool

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Naby Keita
News

Report: Naby Keita Set To Sign New Contract At Liverpool

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
James Milner Jordan Henderson
Opinions

Opinion: Could James Milner Take On A Coaching Role Under Klopp?

By Conor Jones3 hours ago
Sadio Mane Lionel Messi
News

Report: Lionel Messi Wanted Sadio Mane Before Striker Joined Bayern Munich From Liverpool, PSG Interest Also Confirmed

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Otavio
Transfers

Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Transfer Speculation Linking Porto Midfielder Otavio With Liverpool

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago