Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Marco Asensio Open To Liverpool Move After Rejecting Serie A With Real Madrid Future In Doubt

According to reports Real Madrid star Marco Asensio prefers a move to England over Italy and is interested in joining Liverpool.

Liverpool's attacking prowess is one of the best in the world, if not the best. Adding Luis Diaz in January to already a frightening prospect for any opposition was just the icing on the cake.

Marco Asensio

However, there are doubts over the future of the original front three, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino, Jurgen Klopp and his scouts will be keeping a watchful eye over replacements.

Marco Asensio is one player that has been linked with Liverpool and if recent reports are true, there is a good chance we could see him in Liverpool red in the coming years. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Reports by Ismael Mahmoud suggest that the Real Madrid winger is open to joining Jurgen Klopp and prefers a move to the Premier League. Despite interest from teams in Serie A, the Spanish forward has played down a transfer to Italy.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Luis Diaz
Quotes

'Incredible' - Luis Diaz Praise For Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Premier League Deny Liverpool Request To Delay Newcastle United Match Scheduled Just 64 Hours After Villarreal Champions League Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Andy Robertson Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

'Thiago's A Special Player' - High Praise For Liverpool Teammate From Andy Robertson

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'I Think He Can Do Much More' - Dutch Legend Marco van Basten On How Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk Can Improve His Game

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Jordan Henderson Andy Robertson
Quotes

'I Think We All Just Fed Off His Energy' - Andy Robertson Praises Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson After Manchester United Victory

By Neil Andrew17 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Curtis Jones Luis DIaz SADio MAne THiago FAbinho
Quotes

'He Is On Another Level' - Former England International Taken Aback By 'Unbelievable' Liverpool Player

By Neil Andrew18 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
News

Jurgen Klopp Provides Roberto Firmino Injury Update After Liverpool Striker Misses Manchester United Win

By Neil Andrew18 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Sensational Reds Go Top Thanks To Diaz, Salah & Mane Strikes

By Neil Andrew18 hours ago