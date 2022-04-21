Report: Marco Asensio Open To Liverpool Move After Rejecting Serie A With Real Madrid Future In Doubt

According to reports Real Madrid star Marco Asensio prefers a move to England over Italy and is interested in joining Liverpool.

Liverpool's attacking prowess is one of the best in the world, if not the best. Adding Luis Diaz in January to already a frightening prospect for any opposition was just the icing on the cake.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

However, there are doubts over the future of the original front three, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino, Jurgen Klopp and his scouts will be keeping a watchful eye over replacements.

Marco Asensio is one player that has been linked with Liverpool and if recent reports are true, there is a good chance we could see him in Liverpool red in the coming years.

Reports by Ismael Mahmoud suggest that the Real Madrid winger is open to joining Jurgen Klopp and prefers a move to the Premier League. Despite interest from teams in Serie A, the Spanish forward has played down a transfer to Italy.

