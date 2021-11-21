Report: Mason Mount Prepared To Leave Chelsea As He Feels 'Under Appreciated' - Liverpool Linked

A report has emerged suggesting that Chelsea and England star Mason Mount feels 'frustrated' and 'under appreciated' and is prepared to leave with Liverpool linked to the player.

This will come as a shock to those involved at Chelsea who after winning the Champions League last season have started the new campaign in fine fashion.

Thomas Tuchel's team currently sit top of the Premier League on 29 points, four points clear of Liverpool in second place.

The German manager has been very impressive since taking over from Frank Lampard and Mount has been integral to his success so far.

Frustrated And Under Appreciated

The report in the Daily Star claims that the 22 year old feels 'frustrated' and 'under appreciated' and would be prepared to leave the club if there is not a change in attitude towards him.

It explains that Mount feels he is still being treated as a player coming through the ranks rather than an established regular starter.

The frustration appears to relate to the fact that he is seeing high-profile stars being brought to the club and valued ahead of him.

The report claims Mount opened contract talks with the club in September as he is one of the lowest paid first team players on the books.

Mount has previously spoken about his admiration of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and according to the report a source close to the player admitted there would not be a better place for him to continue his career.

“He is torn because he loves the club and the fans, but thinks it’s time for him to leave to step up his career. And where better to do that than Liverpool?”

Author Verdict

It seems unthinkable that Chelsea would let one of their primary assets leave the club at this time when they are at the top of the domestic and european game.

This feels like it maybe related to the contract negotiations to try and help get the best deal possible.

One thing is certain though that if Mount did become available there would be plenty of interested parties.

