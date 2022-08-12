Skip to main content

Report: Midfielder ‘Has Already Attracted Interest’ From Liverpool - Klopp Competing With AC Milan & Juventus For Transfer

Liverpool are interested in a highly rated midfielder that they played against in pre-season according to a report.

The midfield at Anfield is a hot topic as things stand with manager Jurgen Klopp encountering something of an injury crisis with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, and Thiago Alcantara all missing.

Thiago Harvey Elliott Liverpool

Despite the absence of the trio, Liverpool and Klopp have remained resolute that they will not look to make any stop gap signings.

Whilst a summer move seems unlikely, Liverpool are reported to be monitoring Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Luka Sučić 

That’s according to Salzburger Nachrichten (via Sport Witness) who claim that the 19-year-old has ‘already attracted’ interest from Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp was ‘not disappointed’ when the two teams met in pre-season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Luka Sucic

The outlet suggests that Liverpool are keen on a move next summer with Klopp viewing Sucic as the long-term replacement for skipper Jordan Henderson.

They also report that the Liverpool are not the only European giant with an interest in the Croatian international with AC Milan and Juventus also involved in the ‘battle’ for his signature.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Thiago Harvey Elliott Liverpool
News

Jurgen Klopp Makes Admission For Young Talent To Fill Thiago's Spot

By Jim Nichol-Turner29 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference

By Neil Andrew43 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Early Reds Team News As Klopp Confirms Duo Expected To Return

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Thiago
Quotes

'Doesn’t Look Like Anything Will Happen' - Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Transfers | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Sporting CP Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: West Ham Submit Offer For Sporting Midfielder & Liverpool Target Matheus Nunes

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Liverpool Alisson
Opinions

Opinion: How Important is Alisson for Liverpool?

By Jim Nichol-Turner3 hours ago
Liverpool Mohamed Salah
News

Premier League MW2 | Previews & Predictions

By Jim Nichol-Turner4 hours ago
Curtis Jones Jake Cain
Transfers

Liverpool Midfielder Wants Loan Move After Success Of Last Season

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago