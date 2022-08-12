Report: Midfielder ‘Has Already Attracted Interest’ From Liverpool - Klopp Competing With AC Milan & Juventus For Transfer

Liverpool are interested in a highly rated midfielder that they played against in pre-season according to a report.

The midfield at Anfield is a hot topic as things stand with manager Jurgen Klopp encountering something of an injury crisis with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, and Thiago Alcantara all missing.

Despite the absence of the trio, Liverpool and Klopp have remained resolute that they will not look to make any stop gap signings.

Whilst a summer move seems unlikely, Liverpool are reported to be monitoring Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Luka Sučić

That’s according to Salzburger Nachrichten (via Sport Witness) who claim that the 19-year-old has ‘already attracted’ interest from Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp was ‘not disappointed’ when the two teams met in pre-season.

The outlet suggests that Liverpool are keen on a move next summer with Klopp viewing Sucic as the long-term replacement for skipper Jordan Henderson.

They also report that the Liverpool are not the only European giant with an interest in the Croatian international with AC Milan and Juventus also involved in the ‘battle’ for his signature.

