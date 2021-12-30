Report: Mikel Arteta Asks Arsenal To Sign Barcelona Midfielder Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle, Manchester City All Previously Linked

According to a report, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has asked the board to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Philipe Coutinho

The 29 year old has never really settled at the La Liga club since his record transfer from Liverpool back in January 2018.

As per Transfermarkt, Coutinho has scored 25 goals and assisted 14 times for Barcelona in 106 games.

After failing to settle in Spain, he also spent the 2019/20 season on loan at German club Bayern Munich.

The report that Arteta is interested in the signing of Coutinho comes from Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida.

He goes onto claim that it is certain that the Brazilian will leave Barcelona during the January transfer window.

This will not come as a surprise to many in the game with the player's opportunities limited again this season and at one point having to defend himself after his professionalism was questioned as a substitute in a La Liga match.

The player has been regularly linked with a move back to the Premier League with cash rich Newcastle, Brendan Rodgers Leicester City, Liverpool, Everton and Manchester City all linked with him.

'Mikel #Arteta asked the hiring of Phillipe #Coutinho to the Arsenal board. The Brazilian player will leave Barcelona in January, that's for sure. #AFC'

