Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Report: Mikel Arteta Asks Arsenal To Sign Barcelona Midfielder Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle, Manchester City All Previously Linked

Author:

According to a report, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has asked the board to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 29 year old has never really settled at the La Liga club since his record transfer from Liverpool back in January 2018.

As per Transfermarkt, Coutinho has scored 25 goals and assisted 14 times for Barcelona in 106 games.

After failing to settle in Spain, he also spent the 2019/20 season on loan at German club Bayern Munich.

The report that Arteta is interested in the signing of Coutinho comes from Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida.

He goes onto claim that it is certain that the Brazilian will leave Barcelona during the January transfer window.

Read More

This will not come as a surprise to many in the game with the player's opportunities limited again this season and at one point having to defend himself after his professionalism was questioned as a substitute in a La Liga match.

The player has been regularly linked with a move back to the Premier League with cash rich Newcastle, Brendan Rodgers Leicester City, Liverpool, Everton and Manchester City all linked with him.

'Mikel #Arteta asked the hiring of Phillipe #Coutinho to the Arsenal board. The Brazilian player will leave Barcelona in January, that's for sure. #AFC'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire
Transfers

Report: Mikel Arteta Asks Arsenal To Sign Barcelona Midfielder Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle, Manchester City All Previously Linked

1 minute ago
Bukayo Saka
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Arsenal Forward Bukayo Saka

47 minutes ago
Premier League 2
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 21 - January 1st/2nd/3rd

2 hours ago
Old Trafford
Non LFC

Manchester United v Burnley: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

2 hours ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
News

Liverpool Fixtures January 2022 - Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup

3 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfers

Report: No Bayern Munich Agreement For Transfer Of Liverpool Target Raphinha

4 hours ago
Denis Zakaria
Transfers

Report: Denis Zakaria Communicates Decision On Future As Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus Watch On

4 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

‘Absolutely Superb’ - Newcastle Legend Alan Shearer Says He Would Love to Play With Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold

14 hours ago