Report: Milan To Rival Liverpool For Schalke Wonderkid

Liverpool are set to battle AC Milan and West Ham United for Schalke 04 central defender Malick Thiaw, according to reports.

The 20-year-old, who is a product of Die Knappen’s youth academy, has accumulated 47 appearances with the first team. 

He has been a full-time starter in the Zweite Bundesliga this season, and has six caps with Germany U-21. 

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the German side would like to keep him until the end of the season. Napoli have expressed interest for the summer.

The asking price stands at around £8-10m, but Milan currently lead the way for the youngster.

Read More

Author Verdict

In January, the transfer would make no sense for the Reds. If there's one position that Liverpool do not need, it is within Thiaw's preferred central defence.

However, Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams could be off in the summer, alongside former first-team regular Joe Gomez. If it happens, it will happen then.

