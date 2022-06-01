Skip to main content
Report: Mohamed Salah Would Prefer To Join Premier League Rival If No Liverpool Deal Can Be Agreed

Mohamed Salah would prefer to sign for a Premier League rival as opposed to moving abroad if an extended contract for Liverpool cannot be agreed according to The Athletic.

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian has 12 months left on his existing deal and talks over a new contract have been going on for months without a resolution being found.

The 29-year-old, speaking prior to the UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, was adamant he would remain at Liverpool next season which would open up the possibility of him leaving on a free transfer next summer.

As per the article in The Athletic, 'in that scenario, Salah’s preference would be to stay in the Premier League rather than head overseas.'

The publication also reports that it is FSG president Mike Gordon rather than Michael Edwards or Julian Ward that is now leading the discussions with Salah's representative, Ramy Abbas.

It looks like this summer will be pivotal in respect of Salah's future with Liverpool fans all over the globe desperate to see him extend his stay, especially with the recent reports suggesting Sadio Mane could be on the move to Bayern Munich.

