Report: Monaco Agree Deal Worth £15.5Million With Liverpool Over Transfer Of Takumi Minamino

Monaco have agreed a deal with Liverpool for Japan international forward Takumi Minamino according to a report.

The 27-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular since joining from RB Salzburg for a fee of £7.65million in January 2020.

Minamino also spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at Premier League club Southampton as he tried to establish himself in England.

After returning from his loan spell on the south coast, the forward made the most of his limited opportunities and played a key role in Liverpool's domestic cup double.

Seen as the go-to man in the early rounds of both the Carabao and FA Cups, Minamino fired 10 goals in all competitions, many of which were vital to the run to both finals.

According to Sky Sports News, his time at Anfield appears to be coming to an end with Ligue 1 club Monaco having agreed a deal with Liverpool worth £15.5million for his services.

The deal represents good business for Liverpool which will almost double their initial investment.

It will be a sad day however for Reds supporters to see Minamino leave the club as he had grown to be very popular for his professionalism and key contributions over recent months.

