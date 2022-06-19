Report: Monaco Emerge As Favourites To Sign Takumi Minamino Despite Interest Elsewhere

Ligue 1 side Monaco have become clear favourites to land Liverpool attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino according to reports.

Minamino has consistantly been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer and has attracted interest from French club's Monaco and Lyon as well as Italian outfit Atalanta.

According to the Mirror Monaco have become standout favourites to land Minamino with the French side prepared to pay around £17 million, which will see Liverpool make a £10 million profit after signing him for £7 million.

Since joining the Reds from RB Salzburg in 2020, the Japanese international has made 55 appearances scoring 14 goals in all competitions.

More recently the 27-year-old spent a short loan at fellow Premier League side Southampton where he featured ten times scoring just twice. Since his arrival on Merseyside Minamino has found it difficult to cement a place in Jurgen Klopp's ever so competitive starting eleven and I'm sure will be wanting more playing time.

Reports suggest Minamino's representatives are currently in Europe seeking a deal which would see the Japanese star leave Merseyside this summer with Liverpool open to allowing him to leave.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |