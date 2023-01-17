Skip to main content
Report: Naby Keita Could Extend Contract At Liverpool

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

The 27-year-old's current deal at Anfield expires at the end of this season.
Naby Keita could extend his contract at Liverpool according to a reliable journalist who claims nothing has yet been decided in terms of the Guinea international's future.

The midfielder is out of contract in the summer and some reports have suggested that he will leave Liverpool on a free transfer.

Liverpool Naby Keita

After having arguably his best season in a red shirt as Liverpool hunted all four trophies, the 27-year-old and manager Jurgen Klopp were left frustrated as he picked up a serious hamstring injury at the start of this season that ruled him out until recently.

As to whether he has fulfilled his potential since his transfer from RB Leipzig in 2018 is a topic that is regularly debated amongst supporters but there is no doubting the quality he possesses when on the pitch.

According to reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg, despite the reports to the contrary, no decision has been made in respect of his future.

The Sky Sport reporter goes on to say that the possibility of Keita extending his contract has not been ruled out and there will be more talks going forward.

LFCTR Verdict

Keita is a player that divides opinion amongst the Liverpool fanbase with some seemingly happy to see him leave after his injury troubles since joining the club.

Liverpool's midfield needs a well-publicised rebuild and it remains to be seen whether Keita will be given another chance to fully establish himself as a regular at Anfield but it appears a decision on his future is not as clear-cut as reported previously.

