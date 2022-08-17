Skip to main content

Report: Naby Keita Could Leave Liverpool This Summer - Midfielder 'Unhappy With Current Situation'

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Naby Keita is unhappy with the current situation at Liverpool and could leave the Merseyside club this summer, according to a report.

Naby Keita

The Guinea international is in the final 12 months of his contract and reports had suggested that talks were ongoing to agree to an extension, after the 27-year-old had enjoyed arguably his best season at the club.

According to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg, however, Keita is 'unhappy with his current situation' at Liverpool, and the talks over extending his deal have now stopped.

Plettenberg also claims that the midfielder could leave the club this summer, regardless of the current injury crisis being faced by manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German is without Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (both hamstring), and Curtis Jones (calf) as things stand, and there has been speculation that Liverpool could make a move in the transfer market to provide cover.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

LFCTR Verdict

This report is a worrying one for Liverpool fans who were already concerned about a perceived lack of midfield options at the club.

Losing Keita, as one of Liverpool's current healthy midfielders would represent another blow to Klopp. A move cannot be ruled out, however, with this being the club's final opportunity to receive a fee for the player that arrived from RB Leipzig in 2018.

Plettenberg does state however that 'talks will take place' so it is possible the matter will get resolved, if not, Liverpool may be forced into the summer transfer market as it ticks towards a conclusion.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Diogo Jota
Quotes

'He Can Put Pressure on Nunez' - Pundit Believes New Frontman May Be Axed From Side

By Matty Orme9 minutes ago
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Romano - 'Liverpool Have Sent Scouts' To Watch Arsenal & Chelsea Transfer Target 'Many, Many Times'

By Neil Andrew52 minutes ago
Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez
Opinions

Opinion: Darwin Nunez Needs To Look At Luis Diaz If He Wants To Succeed At Liverpool

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Liverpool v Manchester City FA Community Shield Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp during the FA Community Shield match at Wembley Stadium.
Quotes

'Man City Have A Far Stronger Squad' - Pundit Claims Rivals Have More Depth Than Liverpool

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

'He Was Definitely On Liverpool's Radar' - Journalist On Probable Matheus Nunes Move To Wolves

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Jamie Redknapp 'Urges’ Liverpool to Sign Jude Bellingham

By Jim Nichol-Turner2 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Former Player Urges Liverpool To Battle Wolves For Matheus Nunes

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara
News

Liverpool Injuries: Latest Update & Possible Return Dates - Nightmare Continues For Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago