Report: Naby Keita Could Leave Liverpool This Summer - Midfielder 'Unhappy With Current Situation'

Naby Keita is unhappy with the current situation at Liverpool and could leave the Merseyside club this summer, according to a report.

The Guinea international is in the final 12 months of his contract and reports had suggested that talks were ongoing to agree to an extension, after the 27-year-old had enjoyed arguably his best season at the club.

According to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg, however, Keita is 'unhappy with his current situation' at Liverpool, and the talks over extending his deal have now stopped.

Plettenberg also claims that the midfielder could leave the club this summer, regardless of the current injury crisis being faced by manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German is without Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (both hamstring), and Curtis Jones (calf) as things stand, and there has been speculation that Liverpool could make a move in the transfer market to provide cover.

LFCTR Verdict

This report is a worrying one for Liverpool fans who were already concerned about a perceived lack of midfield options at the club.

Losing Keita, as one of Liverpool's current healthy midfielders would represent another blow to Klopp. A move cannot be ruled out, however, with this being the club's final opportunity to receive a fee for the player that arrived from RB Leipzig in 2018.

Plettenberg does state however that 'talks will take place' so it is possible the matter will get resolved, if not, Liverpool may be forced into the summer transfer market as it ticks towards a conclusion.

