Report: Naby Keita Tops Borussia Dortmund Wishlist, Possible Replacement For Jude Bellingham?

The future of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is likely to dominate the news over the months to come.

Jude Bellingham is on the radar of Liverpool and Real Madrid IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool and Real Madrid are reported to be right at the front of the queue to sign someone widely regarded as a generational talent although the Bundesliga club's latest valuation of €137million may be a problem for the Reds.

According to BILD, Dortmund could be looking beyond the 19-year-old's time at the club and have an eye on Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.

Naby Keita is out of contract at Liverpool next summer IMAGO / motivio

The Guinea international is out of contract next summer and could be available on a free transfer assuming he does not extend his current deal with the Merseyside club.

Keita has been reported as being unhappy with his status at Liverpool and was left out of the UEFA Champions League squad for the Group stages although that appears to be more as a result of the hamstring injury that threatens to rule him out until the end of October.

LFCTR Verdict

Unless Liverpool can use Keita as part of the deal for Bellingham, they really need to try and tie him down to a new contract to protect his transfer value.

Should the interest from Dortmund be real, it could be an excellent bargaining tool in the quest for the England international.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |