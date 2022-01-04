Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Report: Naby Keita Will Leave Liverpool Next Summer, Barcelona 'Favourites', Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Roma & West Ham Interested

Author:

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will leave the club next summer with Barcelona favourites to sign him according to a report.

The player who was signed from Red Bull Leipzig for a reported fee of £54million as per transfermarkt.co.uk has never quite hit the heights expected of him since joining the Reds.

There have been spells where the Guinea international has looked like he was about to step up and dominate the Premier League but all too often injuries have prevented a real, sustained run of top quality performances.

Naby Keita Crystal Palace

According to El Nacional, the 26 year old does not seem interested in extending his current deal that ends in the summer of 2023 and will look for a new challenge.

With Barcelona looking to refresh their midfield options, Keita is said to be very much to the liking of manager Xavi.

The Catalan publication also suggest that Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Roma and West Ham are interested in Keita.

A fee of €30million is said to be the asking price and any interested suitors will be hoping that the player can regain the form that saw him referred to at one stage as one of the best players in the Bundesliga.

