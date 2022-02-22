Report: Napoli In Contact With Liverpool Forward As Possible Replacement For Victor Osimhen, Atalanta Interest

Napoli are in contact with the representatives of Liverpool striker Divock Origi regarding a summer transfer according to a report.

The Belgian international is out of contract at the end of the season and may look to pursue his career away from Anfield after having contributed to some of Liverpool's finest moments over recent years.

It has been reported that Origi has a clause in his contract which would see an automatic extension based on the number of games he will play this season, but it looks unlikely he will play the required amount to trigger this.

According to TUTTOmercatoWEB.com via TUTTONAPOLI.net, Napoli have been in contact with Origi's agents as there are doubts over the future of Victor Osimhen.

The 26 year old is seen as a good replacement should the Nigerian striker move on, especially with his ability to influence games at the highest level.

It's reported that wages are not a stumbling block in negotiations but claims that Origi may also be interested in a move to Atalanta as he looks for a fresh challenge.

