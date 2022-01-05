Report: Neco Williams Could Leave Liverpool

Liverpool and Wales defender Neco Williams could leave Liverpool in the January transfer window according to a report.

The 20 year old has struggled to play on a regular basis and as per transfermarkt.co.uk has only played 367 minutes for his club across all competitions.

According to Sky Sports, the right-back is keen to get regular football under his belt to ensure that he features in Wales' World Cup play-off semi-final against Austria.

Williams has been in great form for Wales and his performances for Liverpool, although limited, are showing real signs of progress.

For Wales, he has been used in a number of different positions and against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter final, he was used on the right-wing by Jurgen Klopp.

The main issue for Williams is that he has Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of him in the pecking order at right-back and it is going to prove very difficult to overturn that based on the form of the England international this season.

The report claims that whilst Liverpool understand the player's situation and may listen to offers they will not be rushed into a decision.

It is also unclear as to whether they would consider a loan deal or permanent deal at this stage.

The player remains the number one deputy to Alexander-Arnold but the emergence of Conor Bradley may mean that Klopp would sanction a move if the right offer comes along.

Whatever the decision, it will be a difficult one for Liverpool as there is clearly a lot more to come from Williams so any permanent deal would need to include a buyback and sell on clause.

