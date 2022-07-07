Report: Neco Williams Transfer From Liverpool To Nottingham Forest Agreed, Fee Revealed

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal with Liverpool for the transfer of defender Neco Williams according to a report.

IMAGO / PA Images

Last week, it had been suggested that Forest had an initial bid for the right-back turned down but it would appear the 21-year-old is now set to sign for Steve Cooper at the City Ground.

According to John Percy of the Telegraph, the two clubs have agreed on a deal close to £17million for Williams with the player set to sign.

Welsh international, Williams, spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham helping them to win the English Championship title.

The West London club were also linked along with Southampton, with a permanent move for the player who is looking for regular game time to secure his place in the Wales starting lineup for the 2022 World Cup.

A move for Williams, therefore, seemed inevitable, especially after Calvin Ramsay was signed by Liverpool from Aberdeen.

There will be many interested and disappointed onlookers however as the young defender has a bright future in the game ahead of him.

Forest have also agreed a deal with Bayern Munich for defender Omar Richards, a fee reported being around €10million.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |