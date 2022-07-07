Report: Neco Williams Transfer From Liverpool To Nottingham Forest Agreed, Fee Revealed
Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal with Liverpool for the transfer of defender Neco Williams according to a report.
Last week, it had been suggested that Forest had an initial bid for the right-back turned down but it would appear the 21-year-old is now set to sign for Steve Cooper at the City Ground.
According to John Percy of the Telegraph, the two clubs have agreed on a deal close to £17million for Williams with the player set to sign.
Welsh international, Williams, spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham helping them to win the English Championship title.
The West London club were also linked along with Southampton, with a permanent move for the player who is looking for regular game time to secure his place in the Wales starting lineup for the 2022 World Cup.
Read More
A move for Williams, therefore, seemed inevitable, especially after Calvin Ramsay was signed by Liverpool from Aberdeen.
There will be many interested and disappointed onlookers however as the young defender has a bright future in the game ahead of him.
Forest have also agreed a deal with Bayern Munich for defender Omar Richards, a fee reported being around €10million.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- NBA Star LeBron James Responds Mohamed Salah Signing A New Contract With Liverpool
- 'He's Very Ambitious In Terms Of Targets' - Former Liverpool Player On Mohamed Salah Contract Extension
- Image: Fabinho's Wife Rebeca Tavares Has New Liverpool Shirt Waiting For Superstar Music Artist Alicia Keys Ahead Of Madrid Gig
- 'The Smart Money Is On Liverpool' - Former International Manager Thinks Jude Bellingham Could Be Destined For Anfield
- Retrospective: Fernando Torres Signs For Liverpool On This Day 15 Years Ago
- Revealed: New Liverpool Away Kit Design Leaked For 2022/23 Season
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |