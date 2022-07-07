Skip to main content

Report: Neco Williams Transfer From Liverpool To Nottingham Forest Agreed, Fee Revealed

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal with Liverpool for the transfer of defender Neco Williams according to a report.

Neco Williams

Last week, it had been suggested that Forest had an initial bid for the right-back turned down but it would appear the 21-year-old is now set to sign for Steve Cooper at the City Ground.

According to John Percy of the Telegraph, the two clubs have agreed on a deal close to £17million for Williams with the player set to sign.

Welsh international, Williams, spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham helping them to win the English Championship title.

The West London club were also linked along with Southampton, with a permanent move for the player who is looking for regular game time to secure his place in the Wales starting lineup for the 2022 World Cup.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A move for Williams, therefore, seemed inevitable, especially after Calvin Ramsay was signed by Liverpool from Aberdeen.

There will be many interested and disappointed onlookers however as the young defender has a bright future in the game ahead of him.

Forest have also agreed a deal with Bayern Munich for defender Omar Richards, a fee reported being around €10million.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

carvalho 2
Transfers

Watch: Fabio Carvalho Media Day | Behind The Scenes Coverage As Another Liverpool Signing Puts Pen To Paper

By Neil Andrew26 minutes ago
Subs Board
Quotes

Pundit Backs Five Sub Rule To Give New Liverpool Signing More Chance To Make An Impact

By Neil Andrew55 minutes ago
imago1012290248h
Articles

Report: Joe Gomez Poised To Sign New Long-Term Liverpool Deal

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
News

'That's How Dynasties Are Built' - Stan Collymore On Why Mohamed Salah Should Mentor Liverpool Youngster

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Rhys Williams
Quotes

'He Is Of A High, High Standard' - Rhys Williams On His New Liverpool Teammate

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Roberto Firmino
Opinions

You Haven't Seen The Last Of Roberto Firmino Yet

By Colin D'Cunha1 hour ago
Pepijn Lijnders
News

Liverpool Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders On His New Book

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Raheem Sterling
News

Report: Liverpool Were 'Keen' On Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Prior To Chelsea Approach

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago