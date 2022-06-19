Report: Neco Williams Transfer Surprise As Liverpool Appear To Change Stance On Welsh International's Future

Liverpool may be about to change their transfer strategy for right-back Neco Williams according to a report.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham in the Championship, helping them to gain promotion to the Premier League by winning the title.

Williams impressed during Wales' World Cup qualifying playoff match win against Ukraine and knows that he needs to be playing regular football if he wants to be a starter for the national team in Qatar.

There had been noises coming out of Anfield that they would be willing to listen to offers for the talented full-back if an offer in the region of £15million was received.

Fulham have been reported to still be interested in Williams as are Nottingham Forest who may lose Djed Spence.

The imminent signing of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen and the progress of Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley appeared to lead to more suggestions that Liverpool would be willing to part with Williams but that may now have changed.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool may be willing to let Williams leave on loan again so he gets the right amount of playing time ahead of the World Cup.

As to whether that changes their stance should they receive a suitable transfer offer remains to be seen.

This is a difficult call for Liverpool as there is no doubt Williams has a lot of potential and could be on the verge of a breakout season.

Loaning him appears to make sense as it gives them the chance to assess his progress further down the line but it's likely to come down to how much they need to raise funds for other potential signings that decides how this one will pan out.

