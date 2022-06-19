Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Neco Williams Transfer Surprise As Liverpool Appear To Change Stance On Welsh International's Future

Liverpool may be about to change their transfer strategy for right-back Neco Williams according to a report.

Neco Williams

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham in the Championship, helping them to gain promotion to the Premier League by winning the title.

Williams impressed during Wales' World Cup qualifying playoff match win against Ukraine and knows that he needs to be playing regular football if he wants to be a starter for the national team in Qatar.

There had been noises coming out of Anfield that they would be willing to listen to offers for the talented full-back if an offer in the region of £15million was received.

Fulham have been reported to still be interested in Williams as are Nottingham Forest who may lose Djed Spence.

The imminent signing of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen and the progress of Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley appeared to lead to more suggestions that Liverpool would be willing to part with Williams but that may now have changed.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to The Mirror, Liverpool may be willing to let Williams leave on loan again so he gets the right amount of playing time ahead of the World Cup.

As to whether that changes their stance should they receive a suitable transfer offer remains to be seen.

Author Verdict

This is a difficult call for Liverpool as there is no doubt Williams has a lot of potential and could be on the verge of a breakout season.

Loaning him appears to make sense as it gives them the chance to assess his progress further down the line but it's likely to come down to how much they need to raise funds for other potential signings that decides how this one will pan out.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Jordan Henderson James Milner
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Will 'Step Up' Their Search For Midfielder Over Next 12 Months

By Damon Carr12 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Bayern
Transfers

'Ruin The Best Two Years Of His Life' - Former Liverpool Player Believes Sadio Mane Will Regret Bayern Munich Transfer

By Neil Andrew20 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Articles

'Sell Him?' - Fans React To Reports Mohamed Salah Looks Likely To Leave Liverpool On A Free Transfer

By Neil Andrew36 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah - No Concerns Player Will Allow Standards To Drop In Final 12 Months Of Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Contract Talks With Liverpool At Stalemate - Player Appears Set To Leave For Free In 12 Months

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

Report: Neco Williams Told He Can Leave On Loan By Liverpool Ahead Of Wales' World Cup Campaign

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'That Is Probably Their Next Big Target' - Pundit On A Possible Liverpool Move For Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Jarrod Bowen Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

Report: Insider Provides Update On West Ham Striker Jarrod Bowen & Liverpool Transfer Rumours

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago