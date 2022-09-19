Report: New Youngest Player In Premier League History Being Tracked By Liverpool
It was a history-making appearance yesterday when Ethan Nwaneri came onto the pitch at 15 years, 181 days old beating the previous youngest player Derek Forster of Sunderland by just three days.
The attacking midfielder joined Arsenal's youth academy at age 9 and has played minutes in every age category. This was his first senior call-up.
The Times is now reporting that several other top-flight clubs are monitoring the youngster including Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta is clearly a fan,
“He’s a creative player who needs to play with his gut feeling and his instinct, we need to create as many scenarios as possible for him to put his talent to the service of the team. But what I like as well is the way he competes. The way he went about the ugly part of the game, I was really impressed.”
Nwaneri is so young that in order to comply with child-protection rules he was forced to change into his kit in an isolated room. He was then allowed to join the team for the Spanish manager's pre-match talk.
Arteta went on to say,
"I told him on Saturday I want him to experience the hotel and preparation, be around the boys, and that if he is going to be on the bench, you have to be ready.”
As they struggle to rebuild and revitalize their midfield Liverpool will be watching Nwaneri and others until January when another midfield addition is highly touted.
