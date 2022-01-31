Skip to main content
Report: Newcastle Attempt To Hijack Dele Alli Transfer From Tottenham To Everton

According to David Ornstein, Newcastle are making a late attempt to hijack Dele Alli's permanent move from Tottenham to Everton.

Dele Alli

On Monday afternoon, reports started to emerge that Frank Lampard was interested in taking the 25 year old midfielder from North London to Merseyside in a shock move.

Alli has fallen out of favour at the Lilywhites since bursting onto the scene after signing from MK Dons for £5million in the summer of 2015.

He became a key part of the team that made the 2019 Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino but fell down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo, and now more recently, Antonio Conte.

Alli has been capped 37 times by England but again is now out of consideration for a place in Gareth Southgate's squad after failing to play regularly for Tottenham.

Read More

According to Ornstein writing in The Athletic, Newcastle have now enquired to take the player on loan until the end of the season with only a few hours remaining before the transfer window shuts.

'EXCL: Newcastle make dramatic late attempt to pip Everton to Dele Alli signing after losing out on Lingard. #NUFC have enquired to take Dele on loan just as permanent Everton move enters final stages. Unclear if it will succeed @TheAthleticUK'

