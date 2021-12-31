Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Report: Newcastle Contact Agent Of Liverpool Midfield Target

Author:

Newcastle United are set to make Liverpool target Franck Kessie their top target after contacting his agent, according to reports.

The Ivorian has been constantly linked with a move away from AC Milan, with whom he is out of contract with in the summer.

Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester United are all linked with the Ivorian also, but it is the Magpies who lead the race according to 90min.

Kessie scored 13 goals in Serie A last season, and was compared to Cristiano Ronaldo by fellow Milan teammate Davide Calabria.

“The most physically dominant? I wouldn’t say (Cristiano) Ronaldo, but rather Franck. It’s truly absurd.”

The deal does hang in the balance of Newcastle's Premier League status, however, which may provided a stumbling block.

Read More

Author Verdict

Kessie links don't seem to go away, as is such with players' contracts running low.

He doesn't seem like a 'Liverpool player' in the sense that his pace in midfield may let him down - he'd be perfectly suited to Antonio Conte's Tottenham.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Franck Kessie
Transfers

Report: Newcastle Contact Agent Of Liverpool Midfield Target

58 seconds ago
Dejan Kulusevski
Non LFC

Report: Tottenham & Conte Keen On Juventus Striker Dejan Kulusevski & Prepared To Exchange Giovani Lo Celso, Arsenal Linked

29 minutes ago
raphinha
Quotes

'He's like Riyad Mahrez' - Ex-Red Encourages Reds To Replace Mohamed Salah With Premier League Forward

53 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'They Haven't Won As Much As They've Deserved' - Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Carragher States His Former Club Liverpool Deserve More

2 hours ago
Divock Origi
Transfers

Report: Juventus Interested In Liverpool Striker Divock Origi

2 hours ago
James Hill
Transfers

Report: Barcelona, Leeds United And Liverpool Scouting English Wonderkid Defender

2 hours ago
Philippe Coutinho
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Keen To Send Philippe Coutinho On Loan, Player Offered To Arsenal, Everton, Tottenham and Newcastle

3 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

'Regroup And Go Again' - Diogo Jota Hopes Liverpool Can Close The Gap To Manchester City In The New Year

4 hours ago