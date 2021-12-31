Report: Newcastle Contact Agent Of Liverpool Midfield Target

Newcastle United are set to make Liverpool target Franck Kessie their top target after contacting his agent, according to reports.

The Ivorian has been constantly linked with a move away from AC Milan, with whom he is out of contract with in the summer.

Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester United are all linked with the Ivorian also, but it is the Magpies who lead the race according to 90min.

Kessie scored 13 goals in Serie A last season, and was compared to Cristiano Ronaldo by fellow Milan teammate Davide Calabria.

“The most physically dominant? I wouldn’t say (Cristiano) Ronaldo, but rather Franck. It’s truly absurd.”

The deal does hang in the balance of Newcastle's Premier League status, however, which may provided a stumbling block.

Author Verdict

Kessie links don't seem to go away, as is such with players' contracts running low.

He doesn't seem like a 'Liverpool player' in the sense that his pace in midfield may let him down - he'd be perfectly suited to Antonio Conte's Tottenham.

