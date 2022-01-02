Report: Newcastle Contact Arsenal Over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang January Deal
Newcastle United have spoken to Arsenal about taking Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the North East in January according to a report.
The striker was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy by manager Mikel Arteta after a disciplinary breach last month and has not featured since.
This has led to speculation that the days of the 32 year old at the London club are numbered.
The Mirror report that Newcastle have been in touch with the Gunners to sound them out over a possible loan deal for Aubameyang in January.
The report claims that this would be with a view to a permanent transfer at the end of the season for £20million.
Aubameyang is currently away on international duty with Gabon as he prepares for the Africa Cup of Nations so would likely not be available until February depending on how they progress.
It is going to be a very important transfer window for Eddie Howe and his team as they try and drag themselves out of the relegation zone and this will no doubt be the first of many transfer links.
