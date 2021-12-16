Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Report: Newcastle Make €100million Offer For Fiorentina Striker And Liverpool Target Dusan Vlahovic

Author:

A report has claimed that Newcastle United have made a €100million offer for Fiorentina striker and Liverpool target Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker has been in sensational form in Serie A and is just one goal away from equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's record for goals in a calendar year.

Dusan Vlahovic

Whilst La Viola were determined to keep the player it looks as though he will move on after contract negotiations with the club appeared to break down.

This news led to many of Europe's biggest club being linked with the 21 year old including Liverpool.

As reported by Calciomercato, RAI journalist Filippo Grassia claims that Newcastle are keen to take the striker to the Premier League and have made a sensational bid of 'a hundred million euros' or so.

Read More

Whilst the bid maybe of interest to Fiorentina, it remains to be seen whether Vlahovic himself would be interested in moving to the North East club in January.

Newcastle currently sit 19th in the Premier League and need to improve in the second half or the season to stave off fears of relegation.

This is surely going to be a crazy 6 weeks or so as transfer rumours hot up for both Vlahovic and cash rich Newcastle.

Report: Newcastle Make €100million Offer For Fiorentina Striker And Liverpool Target Dusan Vlahovic

