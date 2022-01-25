Report: Newcastle Make Huge Offer For Arsenal Target & Olympique Lyonnais Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle have made a huge offer to Olympique Lyonnais for midfielder Bruno Guimaraes according to a report.

According to L'Equipe, Newcastle, boosted by the wealth of their new owners, made an offer of €40million to Olympique Lyonnais for the 24 year old on Tuesday.

There are also claims that with Arsenal and Juventus interested, the North East club are offering to quadruple the wages of the Brazilian international to a massive €220,000 per week.

The French publication says that with Lyon in financial trouble, they may be forced to listen to an offer of this size, that may match their valuation of the player who they paid €20million for just two years ago.

Newcastle remain in the Premier League relegation zone and have already added to their ranks in January with the signings of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from Burnley.

They seem intent on enhancing their squad to give them the best possible chance of Premier League survival and Guimaraes would certainly be a very good quality acquisition.

