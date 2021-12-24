Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Report: Newcastle Overtake Liverpool In Race For 'Next Vieira'

Newcastle United have leapfrogged Liverpool in the race for Swiss international Dennis Zakaria, according to reports.

The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder is out of contract in the summer, with Liverpool among a number of clubs apparently interested in swooping in the January window.

Sky Sports are reporting that the Magpies are also on his list of suitors. The Daily Mail claimed earlier this month that Gladbach are seeking £24m for their star.

Zakaria has been compared to two giants of the French midfield game in the past.

“I’ve been compared to Vieira and Pogba,” he told the Bundesliga website a few years ago. 

“Two more players I really respect and, in a way, see as role models. When I watch videos of them I think I’d like to play that way.”

Author Verdict

Zakaria would be ideal cover in the number six role for the Reds, but it's hard to envision a reality where he plays regular football for Liverpool.

Newcastle seem like a much better fit for the 38-time capped Swiss, and Eddie Howe's side arguably have more to spend.

