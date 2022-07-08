Report: Newcastle United Set Sights On Liverpool-Linked Marco Asensio

Real Madrid attacking midfielder, and reported Liverpool target, Marco Asensio is being targeted by Newcastle United, according to Spanish news agency AS.

Asensio, 26, is out of contract on 30 June 2023. The Spaniard's market value at approximately €40 million, as per Transfermarkt.

The report did not give details on what the Magpies would be willing to pay for three-time Champions League winner. An entry on Talksport's transfer mill page claimed that they would have to shell out £20 million to land Asensio, however.

Whether or not Asensio, who made 42 appearances and scored twelve goals in all competitions last season, was open to the switch is unclear.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Not on the Red's radar

Liverpool are looking to sign a new midfielder in the summer of 2023. Spanish media had suggested Asensio was being weighed up by the Reds, but this was recently denied by sources close to the club.

According to the reliable David Lynch, the Anfield club are searching for a midfielder in their early 20s with an "impressive athletic profile".

Luka Sucic, of Red Bull Salzburg, has been namechecked by the English media as a potential fit. Incidentally, the Reds play Salzburg in a pre-season friendly in Austria on 27 July.

The player on everyone's lips, however, is Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham. Still only 18 years old, the former Birmingham City academy prospect already has bags of both international and Champions League experience.

The feeling among journalists is that Liverpool would not be put off if they Dortmund demanded a figure upwards of £100 million to sign Bellingham.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |