Report: Newcastle United Weigh Up Divock Origi Bid, Price Wanted By Liverpool Revealed

Eddie Howe and Newcastle United are weighing up a bid for Liverpool striker Divock Origi according to a report.

The Belgian international is rumoured to be out of contract at the end of the season although Liverpool have an option to extend.

After a disappointing 2020/21 campaign, Origi has looked back to something like his best for The Reds scoring five goals in just ten appearances including the last minute winner against Wolves in the Premier League.

According to Luke Edwards at The Telegraph, the 26 year old is one of four players Newcastle are considering to help fill the void whilst Callum Wilson recovers from a calf injury.

Others players mentioned by Edwards are Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal, Todd Cantwell of Norwich City and Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

The report suggests that with limited opportunities for game time and with his contract running down Liverpool would accept a fee of around just £7million for Origi.

For a player who has returned to form and is likely to be wanted by a few clubs, the fee seems a bit light.

The bigger problem for Liverpool however is that they cannot let the Belgian leave the club during January without a suitable replacement.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have left for AFCON, Roberto Firmino is isolating after a 'suspected' positive Covid-19 test and Origi and Takumi Minamino have both been missing due to injury.

It seems unlikely therefore that Origi will be allowed to move unless a replacement is signed.

