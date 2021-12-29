Report: No Bayern Munich Agreement For Transfer Of Liverpool Target Raphinha

No deal has been agreed between Bayern Munich and Leeds United for the transfer of Liverpool target Raphinha according to Fabrizio Romano.

On Christmas Eve a story broke from Bruno Formiga via TNT Sports Brasil suggesting that the Bundesliga club had agreed to sign the player in the upcoming January transfer window.

The claims have however been denied and Romano has confirmed that there is no agreement as things stand.

Bayern maybe in the market for a wide player like the Bazilian should they not be able to agree a new contract with Kingsley Coman.

The France international who has also been linked with Liverpool is out of contract at Bayern in June 2023 and as of yet there are no signs that an agreement to extend this is close.

Transfer guru Romano goes on to suggest that as well as the German club, Brazilian Raphinha is also being tracked by a number of Premier League clubs with a view to a transfer next summer.

'There’s still nothing agreed between Leeds and FC Bayern for Raphinha as things stand. He’s appreciated by Bayern, waiting for Coman situation to be decided - but also Premier League clubs are following him for next summer. #LUFC #transfers'

